An Eau Claire woman is accused of exposing her 16-month-old child to methamphetamine.
Tara R. Haslitt, 23, 1914 Cameron St., is charged in Eau Claire County Court with a felony count of neglecting a child.
Haslitt is scheduled to make her initial court appearance on July 7.
According to the criminal complaint:
An Eau Claire police detective received information March 2 that Haslitt may have been exposing her young daughter to methamphetamine while they were staying at an Eau Claire motel.
Police found Haslitt and her daughter in the motel room. She admitted to using a large amount of methamphetamine a few days earlier.
Haslitt submitted to a urinalysis test, which indicated a positive result for marijuana and methamphetamine.
A hair follicle test was conducted on Haslitt's daughter, which tested positive for the presence of methamphetamine.
If convicted, Haslitt could be sentenced to up to 18 months in prison.