An Eau Claire woman is accused of exposing her two young children to cocaine.
Becky S. Bowe, 31, 728 Niagara St., is charged in Eau Claire County Court with two misdemeanor counts of neglecting a child and misdemeanor counts of possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
A $500 signature bond was set for Bowe, which requires her to maintain absolute sobriety and comply with the Eau Claire County Department of Human Services regarding contact with her children.
Bowe returns to court Oct. 30.
According to the criminal complaint:
Police received a report Aug. 20 that Bowe's 8- and 5-year-old children may have been exposed to drugs at Bowe's residence.
Officers went to the residence and immediately detected the odor of marijuana. The children were asleep on an air mattress in the living room.
A dollar bill containing what officers believed to be cocaine residue was found in Bowe's bedroom, which was only 20 feet from where the children were sleeping.
The bill could be reached by the children.