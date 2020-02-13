An Eau Claire woman is accused of exposing her two children to cocaine, heroin and methamphetamine.
Candra R. Rogers, 33, 1832½ Bellinger St., is charged in Eau Claire County Court with two counts of neglecting a child and one count each of second-offense possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Rogers is scheduled to make her initial court appearance on Thursday.
According to the criminal complaint:
Police received reports on Jan. 14 that Rogers may be exposing her 6- and 2-year-old children to drugs.
Even though police could smell marijuana inside her residence, Rogers said drugs were not used there.
A digital scale containing a white powdery substance was found in the bathroom. The substance tested positive for cocaine.
Rogers then admitted to using both cocaine and marijuana.
Hair follicle tests on both children came back positive for the presence of cocaine, heroin and methamphetamine.
Rogers was told that for a child to test positive for cocaine, the drug needs to be directly ingested.
Rogers admitted she had left her children with known drug users while she was at work.