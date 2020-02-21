An Eau Claire woman is accused of exposing her children to methamphetamine.
Ashli C. Salzwedel, 33, 1030 W. Hamilton Ave., is charged in Eau Claire County Court with a felony count of possession of methamphetamine and three counts of neglecting a child.
Salzwedel is free on a $1,000 signature bond, which prohibits her from drinking alcohol, entering taverns and having contact with her children without approval from the Eau Claire County Department of Human Services. Salzwedel returns to court April 2.
According to the criminal complaint:
Social workers contacted police Feb. 4 over concerns that Salzwedel was using methamphetamine and potentially exposing her three children, ages 9, 7 and 5, to the drug.
Salzwedel said she has used methamphetamine about 10 times. She said she uses the drug in an empty storage room and conceals her methamphetamine under a basement refrigerator.
Salzwedel said she would use methamphetamine in the evening, either before or after dinner.
Salzwedel consented to having hair follicle tests of her children.
Two of the children tested negative for all drugs. The 5-year-old child tested positive for the presence of methamphetamine.