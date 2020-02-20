An Eau Claire woman is accused of exposing her children to methamphetamine.
Rebecca J. Millen, 31, 2511 Golf Road, is charged in Eau Claire County Court with two felony counts of neglecting a child.
A $1,000 signature bond was set for Millen, which prohibits her from having contact with her children without the approval of the Eau Claire County Department of Human Services. Millen also cannot drink alcohol or enter taverns.
Millen returns to court April 1.
According to the criminal complaint:
Police received information that Millen, the mother of children ages 14 and 3, was using methamphetamine in her home.
The older child said he found methamphetamine in the bathroom on Feb. 3.
Millen declined a urinalysis, saying it would be positive for marijuana.
Millen admitted that she smoked methamphetamine in her car about once a week.
Hair follicle tests were done on both children. The older child was negative for the presence of drugs, but the younger child tested positive for the presence of methamphetamine.
If convicted of both charges, Millen could be sentenced to up to six years in prison.