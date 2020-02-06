An Eau Claire woman is accused of exposing at least three children to methamphetamine.
Roxana M. Utt, 45, was charged Thursday in Eau Claire County Court with three felony counts of neglecting a child, two misdemeanor counts of neglecting a child and misdemeanor counts of possession of an illegally obtained prescription, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
A $500 signature bond was set for Utt, which requires her to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
She also cannot have contact with her children without the approval of the Eau Claire County Department of Human Services.
According to the criminal complaint:
Police checked on a room Jan. 17 at the Regency Inn and Suites. 1828 S. Hastings Way, because of reports of illegal drugs being used around children.
Utt opened the door for police. Two other adults were in the room. Utt told officers five children ages 7 to 15 also stayed in the room.
Police found marijuana, prescription pills and drug paraphernalia in the room.
A needle and pipe tested positive for methamphetamine.
Two of the children tested negative for the presence of any drugs.
Three children, ages 15, 12 and 5, tested positive for the presence of methamphetamine. The oldest child also tested positive for the presence of marijuana.
Utt admitted to smoking methamphetamine and having physical contact with the children after doing so.