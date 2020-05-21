An Eau Claire woman is accused of exposing her two young children to methamphetamine.
Ruby M. Standifer, 30, 3481 Blakely Ave., is charged in Eau Claire County Court three counts of neglecting a child.
Standifer is scheduled to make her initial court appearance on Aug. 20.
According to the criminal complaint:
A neighbor called police on April 13 after Standifer's 3-year-old son was walking around the neighborhood crying and yelling for his mother.
Authorities finally got in touch with Standifer, who was sleeping.
Standifer has custody of both of her children, ages 6 and 3.
Standifer admitted that Easter weekend she was with a friend who was using methamphetamine. Standifer didn't know if she used the drug because she was "really drunk."
A urine test for Standifer was positive for methamphetamine and marijuana.
Hair follicle tests for both children were positive for the presence of methamphetamine. The older child's test was also positive for the presence of cocaine.