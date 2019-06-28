An Eau Claire woman is accused of committing at least 14 gas drive-offs in the Eau Claire area.

Alexis M. Copeland, 36, 3703 Freedom Drive, is charged in Eau Claire County Court with a misdemeanor count of theft.

Copeland is scheduled to make her initial court appearance on July 9.

According to the criminal complaint:

An Eau Claire police officer investigated six gas drive-off cases involving Copeland at several Eau Claire Kwik Trip stores.

The drive-offs occurred between Feb. 24 and April 16 and totaled $230.

Police also learned Copeland is responsible for eight additional gas drive-offs at Kwik Trip stores outside of the city but within Eau Claire County.

Those drive-offs totaled $318.

