An Eau Claire woman is accused of committing at least 14 gas drive-offs in the Eau Claire area.
Alexis M. Copeland, 36, 3703 Freedom Drive, is charged in Eau Claire County Court with a misdemeanor count of theft.
Copeland is scheduled to make her initial court appearance on July 9.
According to the criminal complaint:
An Eau Claire police officer investigated six gas drive-off cases involving Copeland at several Eau Claire Kwik Trip stores.
The drive-offs occurred between Feb. 24 and April 16 and totaled $230.
Police also learned Copeland is responsible for eight additional gas drive-offs at Kwik Trip stores outside of the city but within Eau Claire County.
Those drive-offs totaled $318.