An Eau Claire woman is accused of stealing 45 items from L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library over a one-month period.
Danielle M. Gutzke, 39, 2808 Conrad St., is charged in Eau Claire County Court with 10 misdemeanor counts of theft.
Gutzke is scheduled to make her initial court appearance on Oct. 9.
According to the criminal complaint:
A library employee told Eau Claire police Sept. 10 that Gutzke had repeatedly taken items from the library without checking them out.
The employee said Gutzke had stolen items from the library on 10 different occasions in August and September.
The employee said library video shows that Gutzke brought a handful of items to the self-checkout area, scanned some of the items, bagged the rest and left.
Between Aug. 12 and Sept. 10, Gutzke took 40 DVDs, four CDs and one book without checking them out. They are valued at $1,300.
A police officer met with Gutzke at her residence. She admitted she "may have not scanned all the items." Gutzke admitted she did this on purpose.
When asked why she stole from the library on numerous occasions, Gutzke said she "did not have a reason."
Gutzke then gave 15 DVDs, a CD and a book belonging to the library to the officer.