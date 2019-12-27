An Eau Claire woman is accused of voting twice in the fall 2016 general election.
Kimberly K. Knuth, 61, 3626 Seymour Road, was charged Friday in Eau Claire County Court with a felony count of election fraud-voting more than once.
Knuth is scheduled to make her initial court appearance on Jan. 23.
According to the criminal complaint:
The Eau Claire city clerk's office told police that on Nov. 8, 2016, Knuth voted in person at the polling place at Messiah Lutheran Church, 2015 N. Hastings Way.
Additionally, Knuth had voted by absentee ballot on Sept. 26, 2016.
Knuth had gone to the city's elections office that day and filled out an absentee ballot application/certification envelope.
If convicted, Knuth could be sentenced to up to 18 months in prison.