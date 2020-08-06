EAU CLAIRE -- An Eau Claire man was fined $1,394 for leaving his 3-year-old child home alone.
Kanlaya Lo, 35, 5714 Christopher Drive, pleaded no contest recently in Eau Claire County Court to a misdemeanor count of neglecting a child.
The child's mother, Cristina B. Hernandez Villareal, 28, also of 5714 Christopher Drive, returns to court Sept. 17.
According to the criminal complaint:
Police were notified Dec. 16 that the couple's 3-year-old child was home alone.
Officers went to the residence and the child answered the door naked.
An officer followed the child to a bedroom, where the child pulled a clean diaper from a box, pointed to his pants and asked to be changed.
Hernandez Villarreal told police she thought Lo had hired a sitter to watch the child.
Lo told police he never told Hernandez Villarreal of a sitter. He said Hernandez Villarreal would always be at the residence shortly after he left for work.