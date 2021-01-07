EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire woman was fined $543 after authorities say she exposed her two young children to illegal drugs.
Michelle L. Nolan, 30, 3239 Seventh St., pleaded guilty this week in Eau Claire County Court to a misdemeanor count of neglecting a child. A felony count of the same charge was dismissed.
Co-defendant Brandon P. Price, 30, 3239 Seventh St., will be sentenced on Feb. 5.
According to the criminal complaint:
Authorities investigated Price for potentially dealing heroin in January and February 2020. Authorities obtained hair follicle samples in February from Nolan's 2- and 6-year-old children.
The younger child was in a vehicle with Price and Nolan during a heroin transaction. The older child was dropped off at school just prior to the heroin transaction.
Both children tested positive for the presence of methamphetamine.
The younger child also tested positive for the presence of amphetamine.