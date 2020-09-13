EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire woman accused of failing to protect a child will spend two months in jail.
Mary S. Thao, 39, 716 First Ave., pleaded no contest recently in Eau Claire County Court to an amended misdemeanor count of neglecting a child and a felony count of bail jumping.
Thao was originally charged with a felony count of failure to protect a child.
Judge Sarah Harless placed Thao on three years of probation and fined her $961. As conditions of probation, Thao must comply with the Eau Claire County Department of Human Services and undergo any recommended programming or treatment.
According to the criminal complaint:
In January 2019, a 15-year-old girl reported being sexually assaulted by an Eau Claire man more than once in the past, beginning when she was 8 years old.
After the man assaulted her for the second time, the girl said she told Thao, who said she would protect her.
Thao confronted the man, they got into a fight, and he left for the night. Things then returned to normal.