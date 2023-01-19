MADISON — An Eau Claire woman received five years in prison for possessing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute.
Golia Xiong, 40, was sentenced Thursday in federal court in Madison.
Xiong will receive credit for the time she has served in custody since her March 30 arrest. The prison sentence will be followed by a four-year term of supervised release.
According to court records:
On March 30, the Barron County Sheriff's Office stopped Xiong as she arrived at a gas station near U.S. 53 in New Auburn to make a delivery of suspected methamphetamine.
Upon searching Xiong and her vehicle, police found about one-quarter pound of methamphetamine in the vehicle along with drug-related paraphernalia.
The charge against Xiong was the result of an investigation conducted by the Barron County Sheriff's Department.
Contact: 715-833-9207, dan.holtz@ecpc.com
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free.
Please support us by making a contribution.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.