An Eau Claire woman will spend five years in prison for, in part, almost striking a police officer and leading authorities on a high-speed pursuit.
Angela M. Fischer, 53, 1307 Summit St., pleaded no contest recently in Eau Claire County Court to felony counts of eluding an officer, second-degree recklessly endangering safety and possession of narcotic drugs, and unrelated felony counts of heroin delivery, possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver and possession of methamphetamine.
Judge Jon Theisen ordered Fischer to spend five years on extended supervision following her release from prison.
Fischer was fined $5,229.
As conditions of supervision, Fischer cannot drink alcohol, enter taverns or have contact with known drug dealers or users.
According to the criminal complaint:
An Eau Claire police officer was checking out a vehicle parked in an alley in the 600 block of Dewey Street at 8 p.m. on Oct. 29.
The officer approached the vehicle on foot to speak to the driver, later identified as Fischer.
Fischer refused to speak to the officer, started the vehicle and pulled away. The officer had to back away to avoid being struck.
Officers then pursued Fischer, who reached speeds of 72 mph on Birch Street.
Officers then apprehended Fischer after she parked her vehicle at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital.
Different types of prescription medications were found in her purse.