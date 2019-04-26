A Chippewa Falls woman will spend four years in prison for violating conditions of her probation stemming from a 2015 drug conviction.
Eau Claire County Judge Sarah Harless ordered Ashley A. Kvapil, 26, 50 E. Spruce St., to spend five years on extended supervision following her release from prison.
As conditions of supervision, Kvapil must maintain absolute sobriety and not have contact with known drug dealers or users.
Kvapil was originally sentenced in August 2015 to three years of probation for a felony count of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver.
According to court records, Kvapil violated terms of her probation by possessing methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, brass knuckles and drugs not prescribed to her, using methamphetamine and participating in the trafficking of illegal drugs.