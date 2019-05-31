An Eau Claire woman will spend 18 months in prison for violating conditions of her probation stemming from six criminal convictions.
Eau Claire County Judge Sarah Harless ordered Portia A. Harvey, 41, 2104 Middelstadt Lane, to spend 18 months on extended supervision following her release from prison.
Harvey was fined $1,997.
Harvey was originally sentenced to three years of probation and 15 days in jail for a felony count of substantial battery, two misdemeanor counts of obstructing an officer and misdemeanor counts of operating after revocation, bail jumping and contributing to truancy.
According to court records, Harvey violated terms of her probation by using cocaine, methamphetamine and alcohol, operating a motor vehicle without a license and while intoxicated, and refusing to provide a urinalysis.