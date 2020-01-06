An Eau Claire woman will spend 18 months in prison for violating conditions of her probation stemming from two 2015 felony convictions.
Eau Claire County Judge John Manydeeds ordered Jennifer A. Komp, 40, 3042 Kilbourne Ave., to spend 18 months on extended supervision following her release from prison.
Komp was fined $1,084 and ordered to pay $481 in restitution.
Komp must maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
Komp was originally sentenced in October 2015 to three years of probation for possession of methamphetamine and bail jumping.
According to court records, Komp violated terms of her probation by using methamphetamine, associating with others who were using illegal drugs, absconding from the Affinity House program, taking a vehicle without permission, fleeing law enforcement and possessing marijuana.