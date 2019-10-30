An Eau Claire woman received 7½ years in prison this week in federal court in Madison for distributing methamphetamine in Eau Claire.
Sylvia Erickson, 41, pleaded guilty in August to distributing at least 50 grams of methamphetamine.
According to court records:
Erickson was arrested Feb. 17 following a series of methamphetamine sales to a confidential informant between Nov. 12 and Jan. 7.
She also sold a firearm to an informant on Nov. 30.
Erickson was on state probation for two previous drug convictions when she committed these offenses. She was prohibited from possessing firearms because of prior felony convictions.
The case against Erickson was the result of an investigation conducted by the Drug Enforcement Administration, West Central Drug Task Force and the state Department of Justice's Division of Criminal Investigation.