An Eau Claire woman will spend two years on probation for neglecting her four small children, in part, because of her drug use.
Rochelle L. Weissinger, 30, pleaded guilty recently in Eau Claire County Court to two misdemeanor counts of child neglect, a misdemeanor count of bail jumping and four unrelated charges: three misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct and a felony count of possession of methamphetamine.
Judge Jon Theisen fined Weissinger $3,176.
As conditions of probation, Weissinger cannot drink alcohol, enter taverns or have contact with known drug dealers or users.
She must undergo an alcohol and drug assessment, complete AIM treatment court for single mothers and have no contact with her children unless supervised by the Eau Claire County Department of Human Services.
According to the criminal complaint:
A social worker told police Nov. 8, 2017, she was concerned for Weissinger because she was under the influence of cocaine and indicated she was hallucinating.
Weissinger has four children between the ages of 1 and 5.
Police officers forced their way into Weissinger’s residence and found her slipping in and out of consciousness. Her youngest child was crawling over Weissinger’s head and shoulders.
Weissinger was taken to the hospital and admitted to using methamphetamine and cocaine.
Old food was scattered about Weissinger’s residence. An open bottle of whiskey and half-smoked cigarettes were within reach of the children, and dirty diapers were scattered throughout the house.
A signature bond in effect for an ongoing 2016 felony case prohibited Weissinger from committing new crimes.