EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire woman will spend two years on probation for exposing her child to cocaine.
Lilyanna J. DeWilde, 29, 501 E. Lexington Blvd., pleaded no contest this week in Eau Claire County Court to a misdemeanor count of neglecting a child.
Judge Sarah Harless fined her $443.
As conditions of probation, DeWilde cannot have contact with her child without approval of the Eau Claire County Department of Human Services. She also cannot have contact with known drug dealers or users.
DeWilde must maintain absolute sobriety and undergo a drug and alcohol assessment and any other recommended programming or treatment.
Co-defendant Jesse M. Handris, 31, also of 501 E. Lexington Blvd., returns to court Aug. 2.
According to the criminal complaint:
A police officer and social worker went to the couple's residence Feb. 7 over concerns for their 4-year-old child.
Both admitted to recent drug use, including marijuana and cocaine. DeWilde also admitted to using heroin.
Both DeWilde and Handris said they were seeking treatment for their addictions.
The couple denied using any illegal drugs in the residence and around their child, other than smoking marijuana in the basement.
A hair follicle test for the child tested positive for the presence of cocaine.