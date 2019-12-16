An Eau Claire woman will spend two years on probation for exposing her child to methamphetamine.
Roxana M. Utt, 45, pleaded no contest recently in Eau Claire County Court to a felony count of neglecting a child and an unrelated felony count of strangulation and suffocation.
Judge Michael Schumacher fined Utt $1,036.
As a condition of probation, Utt cannot have contact with known drug dealers or users.
According to the criminal complaint:
Police received a report from social workers Aug. 1 that Utt may be exposing her children to methamphetamine.
Police learned that four children, ages 5 to 15, lived with Utt.
Utt admitted she used methamphetamine but claimed she used the drug at friends' houses or when the children were not at her residence.
A hair follicle test from the 12-year-old child was positive for the presence of amphetamine.
The child told police he had seen his mother smoke something out of a glass object in her bedroom.
Levels of methamphetamine were detected in Utt's bedroom and the 12-year-old child's bedroom.