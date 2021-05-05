EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire woman will spend two years on probation for exposing her young child to methamphetamine.
Santa-Anna L. Villegas, 33, 211 Court Drive, pleaded no contest recently in Eau Claire County Court to a misdemeanor count of neglecting a child.
Judge Jon Theisen fined Villegas $443. As conditions of probation, Villegas must maintain absolute sobriety and cannot enter taverns or have contact with known drug dealers or users..
Villegas must also comply with orders and child visitation schedule from the Eau Claire County Department of Human Services.
According to the criminal complaint:
Social workers told police on Aug. 13, 2019, that Villegas admitted to using methamphetamine.
Social workers were concerned that Villegas' two children, ages 11 and 7, may have been exposed to the drug.
A hair follicle test for the younger child tested positive for the presence of methamphetamine.