An Eau Claire woman will spend three years on probation for exposing her three-year-old child to methamphetamine.
Kayla L. Johnson, 27, 3323 Seymour Rd., pleaded no contest recently in Eau Claire County Court to felony counts of neglecting a child, possession of methamphetamine and being a felon using an oleoresin device.
Judge Emily Long also fined Johnson $1,479.
As conditions of probation, Johnson cannot drink alcohol, enter taverns or have contact with known drug dealers or users.
Johnson cannot have contact with her children unless approved by the Eau Claire County Department of Human Services.
According to the criminal complaint:
An Eau Claire police detective investigated the reported exposure of a three-year-old child to methamphetamine by the child's mother on May 13 at their residence.
Johnson admitted smoking and snorting methamphetamine in her residence and her vehicle. She said she knows what methamphetamine does to children and that it could be transferred to her child.
A hair follicle test of the child showed a very high positive result for the presence of methamphetamine.
Johnson admitted struggling with methamphetamine addiction for the past two years.
Johnson said she shared a room with the child but would go to the bathroom to use the drug.