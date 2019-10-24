An Eau Claire woman will spend three years on probation for exposing her four children — ages seven months to 12 years — to cocaine and possibly methamphetamine.
Keanna E. Johnson, 32, 613 Valley Park Court, pleaded guilty recently in Eau Claire County Court to two misdemeanor counts of neglecting a child and unrelated misdemeanor counts of retail theft, bail jumping and disorderly conduct.
Judge Emily Long fined her $2,853.
As a condition of probation, Johnson cannot have contact with her children unless approved by the Eau Claire County Department of Human Services.
According to the criminal complaint:
Human services officials contacted Eau Claire police in the fall of 2017 because they believed Johnson was exposing her four children to cocaine. Johnson had refused hair follicle tests on all her children and would not drug-test herself.
The fathers of three of the children consented to follicle tests, and all three children tested positive for the presence of cocaine.
Johnson eventually admitted to smoking and snorting cocaine while her children were in her care.
A hair follicle test was then conducted on the fourth child, and that also showed positive for cocaine.
Human services officials learned that Johnson’s six-year-old child sometimes had to care for his younger siblings because Johnson didn’t wake up in the morning. The child had to get himself ready for school and make a bottle for his infant sister.
Officials also learned a well-known meth user was living with Johnson, and all her children were in out-of-home care because of drug use and neglect.