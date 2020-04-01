An Eau Claire woman will spend three years on probation for exposing her young children to heroin and cocaine.
Cassandra L. Oleson, 28, 5711 Gables Drive, pleaded guilty recently in Eau Claire County Court to a felony count of neglecting a child. A second count of the same charge was dismissed.
Judge Emily Long fined Oleson $518.
As conditions of probation, Oleson must maintain absolute sobriety and can have contact with her children only with approval from the Eau Claire County Department of Human Services. She also cannot have contact with known drug dealers or users.
According to the criminal complaint:
An Eau Claire police officer and social worker contacted Oleson at her home Dec. 20 because of concerns over her recent drug use.
Oleson said she started using heroin when she was 20. She stopped five years later but recently relapsed.
Oleson said she snorts heroin at night in her bathroom at home.
Oleson consented to a urinalysis, which was positive for morphine.
Oleson consented to hair follicle tests for her two children.
Her 5-year-old son’s test was positive for the presence of cocaine.
Her 11-month-old daughter’s test was positive for heroin.