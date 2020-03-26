An Eau Claire woman will spend three years on probation for exposing her children to methamphetamine.
Ashli C. Salzwedel, 33, 1030 W. Hamilton Ave., pleaded guilty this week in Eau Claire County Court to a felony count of possession of methamphetamine and a misdemeanor count of neglecting a child.
Two additional counts of neglecting a child were dismissed.
Salzwedel was fined $768.
As conditions of probation, Salzwedel must maintain absolute sobriety and successfully complete a treatment court. She cannot have contact with known drug dealers or users.
As part of a deferred agreement with prosecutors, the neglect charge will be dismissed in three years if she commits no new crimes and successfully completes her probation.
According to the criminal complaint:
Social workers contacted police Feb. 4 over concerns that Salzwedel was using methamphetamine and potentially exposing her three children, ages 9, 7 and 5, to the drug.
Salzwedel said she has used methamphetamine about 10 times. She said she uses the drug in an empty storage room and conceals her methamphetamine under a basement refrigerator.
Salzwedel said she would use methamphetamine in the evening, either before or after dinner.
Salzwedel consented to having hair follicle tests of her children.
Two of the children tested negative for all drugs. The 5-year-old child tested positive for the presence of methamphetamine.