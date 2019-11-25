One of three people accused of exposing three young children to methamphetamine will spend four years on probation.
Amanda L. Hays, 32, 2915 Eddy Lane, pleaded no contest recently in Eau Claire County Court to a felony count of neglecting a child and unrelated charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and bail jumping.
Judge Emily Long fined Hays $2,515 and sentenced her to 30 days in jail.
As conditions of probation, Hays must maintain absolute sobriety and participate in treatment court.
Co-defendants Dale A. Stevens Jr. and Leah A. Kramer, both of Eau Claire, were previously sentenced.
According to the criminal complaint:
Police and a social worker went to the trio’s former Fountain Street residence Oct. 2, 2018, concerning the welfare of three children who lived there.
Hays and Stevens lived there with their 6- and 7-year-old children. Kramer lived there with her 5-year-old child.
Food remnants were all over the carpet of the living room, and the kitchen counters were cluttered with dirty dishes. Flies were also present.
Two unopened backpacks inside the residence contained drug paraphernalia.
Some of the paraphernalia contained methamphetamine residue.
Kramer consented to a urine test, which was positive for methamphetamine.
Hair follicle tests taken of all three children tested positive for the presence of methamphetamine.