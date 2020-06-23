An Eau Claire woman who was accused of exposing at least three children to methamphetamine will spend three years on probation.
Roxana M. Utt, 45, pleaded no contest recently in Eau Claire County Court to two felony counts of neglecting a child.
Judge Michael Schumacher fined Utt $1,564.
As conditions of probation, Utt must maintain absolute sobriety, undergo an alcohol and drug assessment, and comply with any conditions set by the Eau Claire County Department of Human Services.
Utt cannot have contact with known drug dealers or users.
According to the criminal complaint:
Police checked on a room Jan. 17 at the Regency Inn and Suites, 1828 S. Hastings Way, because of reports of illegal drugs being used around children.
Utt opened the door for police. Two other adults were in the room. Utt told officers five children ages 7 to 15 also stayed in the room.
Police found marijuana, prescription pills and drug paraphernalia in the room.
A needle and pipe tested positive for methamphetamine.
Two of the children tested negative for the presence of any drugs.
Three children, ages 15, 12 and 5, tested positive for the presence of methamphetamine. The oldest child also tested positive for the presence of marijuana.
Utt admitted to smoking methamphetamine and having physical contact with the children after doing so.