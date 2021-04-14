EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire woman will spend two years on probation for exposing her 16-year-old son to methamphetamine.
Michelle L. Kramas, 44, pleaded no contest recently in Eau Claire County Court to a felony count of neglecting a child, a misdemeanor count of bail jumping, and an unrelated felony count of possession of methamphetamine.
Judge Emily Long fined Kramas $530.
As conditions of probation, Kramas must maintain absolute sobriety, complete treatment court, and comply with requirements from the Eau Claire County Department of Human Services.
According to the criminal complaint:
An Eau Claire County sheriff's deputy was sent to the Garton Motel July 29 for a drug-endangered child case.
The teen said a man had been smoking methamphetamine around him. The teen said he had never used the drug because his mother had been addicted to methamphetamine for most of his childhood.
Kramas said she did not use the drug in front of her children.
Authorities received a hair follicle test for the teen on Aug. 19, which was positive for the presence of methamphetamine.
The deputy determined Kramas was aware that the man was smoking meth around her son.
Kramas was free on bond for an ongoing felony case in Eau Claire County. A condition of the bond prohibited her from committing new crimes.