An Altoona woman will spend one year on probation for leaving the scene of a crash that injured the other driver.
Elissa J. Mance, 37, 51 Mum Lane, pleaded no contest recently in Eau Claire County Court to a felony count of hit-and-run causing injury and an unrelated misdemeanor count of retail theft.
Mance was fined $971.
As conditions of probation, Mance must undergo any recommended programming or treatment.
According to the criminal complaint:
An Eau Claire County sheriff’s deputy responded to a hit-and-run crash at 11:45 a.m. Aug. 7, 2018, at U.S. 12 and U.S. 53 in the town of Washington.
A van driver said she was stopped at a red light at U.S. 12 when a vehicle crashed into her.
The van driver recognized the driver of the striking vehicle as Mance.
The van driver complained of back pain and was transported to an area hospital for treatment of her injuries.
Mance left the scene of the crash.
The deputy went to Mance’s address and confirmed her vehicle was involved in a crash.
Mance said she was preoccupied with her dog and not paying attention at the time of the crash.
Mance also knew her driver’s license was suspended and the vehicle she was driving was not insured.