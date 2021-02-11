EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire woman will spend three years on probation for almost striking a deputy and then leading authorities on a high-speed pursuit on Highway 93.
Star S. Myers, 47, 2009 Crescent Ave., pleaded no contest recently in Eau Claire County Court to a felony count of attempting to elude an officer and unrelated charges of bail jumping and fourth-offense drunken driving.
Judge Emily Long fined Myers $2,914, sentenced her to six months in jail and revoked her driver's license for three years.
According to the criminal complaint:
An Eau Claire County sheriff's deputy learned that Myers was at the Eau Claire County Humane Association, 3900 Old Town Hall Road, at 2 p.m. March 11 and that there was a warrant for her arrest.
A deputy approached Myers' vehicle by foot and told her to exit the vehicle. She gunned the engine and drove away from the deputy as he was standing right next to the vehicle.
Myers then led authorities on a high-speed chase south on Highway 93, running through two red lights and reaching speeds of 120 mph.
The deputy chose to terminate the pursuit after Myers passed a truck on a hilly no-pass zone.
A records check showed Myers' license was revoked for a prior drunken driving offense and that she was required to have an ignition interlock device on any vehicle she owns or operates.