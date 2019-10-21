An Eau Claire woman will spend one year on probation for trying to engage in prostitution with an undercover police officer.
Kimberly A. Hazelton, 43, 2507 Peterson Ave., pleaded no contest recently in Eau Claire County Court to a misdemeanor count of prostitution.
Judge Sarah Harless fined Hazelton $443 and ordered her to maintain absolute sobriety. As a condition of probation, she cannot post on social media related to prostitution.
According to the criminal complaint:
An Eau Claire police officer working undercover responded to an ad on a website June 4 that appeared to offer sex-related services.
The person who posted the ad, later identified as Hazelton, agreed to meet the officer June 20 at an Altoona residence.
Hazelton agreed to provide sexual services for $750.
Hazelton was arrested when she arrived at the meeting site.
Hazelton said she was meeting people on her own and was not being forced or controlled.
Hazelton admitted to using methamphetamine and said she was embarrassed to tell new employers about her meth use.