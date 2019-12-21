Edvest, Wisconsin's 529 college savings plan, joined the Lifetime reality TV show "Military Makeover" to award a $10,000 Edvest college savings account to a Strum veteran and his family.
The show completed a makeover this fall of the home of military veteran and Wisconsin State Patrol officer Steve Wojcik.
In addition to the makeover, the Wojciks spent some time with the Edvest team to discuss the importance of saving for college and how the family is saving for their three children.
“As veterans transition back into civilian life, they have a lot on their plate, including decisions on how to best plan for college or technical college for themselves or their family members,” Kathy Blumenfeld, secretary of the Wisconsin Department of Financial Institutions, said in a news release. “Edvest is committed to working to help ease the burden by providing easy-to-use savings tools to help all veterans and their families achieve their goals.”
No taxpayer funds were used to fund the account.
All episodes of the show featuring the Wojciks are available to watch online at militarymakeover.tv after they air.