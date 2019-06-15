Editor’s note: Astronomy Update, published on the third Saturday of the month, is provided by the Chippewa Valley Astronomical Society, and is compiled by Lauren Likkel of the UW-Eau Claire department of physics and astronomy.
Maybe you wondered who the Hubble Space Telescope was named after.
Edwin Hubble was born in Marshfield, Illinois, in 1889. He was a student, scholar, athlete, champion, teacher, coach, soldier, scientist, and astronomer.
Building on the work and with the assistance of many other people, he discovered a very important property of the universe.
Hubble was fortunate to be associated with the largest telescopes in the world throughout his career.
He started at Yerkes Observatory in Lake Geneva, home of a 40-inch refractor, the largest telescope of its type in the world to this day.
He moved on to the Mount Wilson Observatory in California soon after it became the home of a brand new 100-inch reflector, the largest telescope in the world for decades.
With this telescope, Hubble was the first astronomer able to gather the data needed to support his discovery.
In the early 1900’s, stars called Cepheid Variables were discovered.
These pulsate (over hours or weeks) in times in proportion to their brightness, and can be used to measure great distances, even to other galaxies.
Hubble’s discovery of a Cepheid in the Andromeda Galaxy finally proved that the little spiral clouds among the stars were actually other, separate galaxies, each consisting of many billions of stars and at great distances.
The Milky Way galaxy we live in is just one of them.
Also, work was being done on the spectra of galaxies. These showed a redshift in the light, meaning the galaxies were moving away from us.
Their speed could be determined from the amount of the shift.
Hubble used these two tools to discover that galaxies are moving away from us in direct proportion to their distance. This is called Hubble’s Law.
Hubble’s observations showed that space is expanding like a big sheet of rubber, covered with galaxies, being pulled at the edges; each galaxy sees the effect of the rubber expanding away from it equally in all directions, carrying other galaxies away like rafts on a river.
No matter where on the sheet a galaxy might be, it sees the same kind of expansion as we do.
The nearby ones don’t seem to move very fast; the ones further away are pulled away faster.
Later in his career, Hubble went on to create the Hubble Sequence, which classifies the different types of galaxies.
He was the first astronomer to use the 200-inch telescope at Mount Palomar in California, which was also the largest in the world for decades.
Edwin Hubble did not have a long life. He suffered a heart attack in 1949, and eventually died of a stroke in 1953, at the age of 63. He and his wife Grace had no children.
Schomburg is a member of the Chippewa Valley Astronomical Society.