The criminal case against a Ladysmith man accused of voting in both Rusk and Eau Claire counties in 2018 has been dismissed.
Eau Claire County Judge Sarah Harless recently dismissed two felony counts of election fraud against Robert A. King, 35.
The charges were dismissed on a motion by prosecutors.
According to the criminal complaint:
The Eau Claire city clerk's office told police that on Nov. 6, 2018, King voted in person at both the town of Grant in Rusk County and in the city of Eau Claire.
King registered to vote in both locations.