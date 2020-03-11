An Eleva contractor is accused of not completing a job that had been paid for.
Branden M. Back, 33, was charged Wednesday in Eau Claire County Court with a felony count of theft in a business setting.
Back is scheduled to make his initial court appearance on April 16.
According to the criminal complaint:
Police responded to a business in the 1100 block of Menomonie Street Dec. 16 on a report of a contractor dispute.
The owner of the business said he paid Back $10,000 to complete a siding and awning project on his business.
Back tore off the old siding but never completed the work.
The business owner completed the work himself and sought money back from Back, which he never received.
The business owner gave Back $6,700 to order and affix a new awning for the business. The awning was never ordered.