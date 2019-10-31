An Eleva man will spend 18 months in prison for violating conditions of his probation stemming from two 2017 criminal convictions.
Eau Claire County Judge Michael Schumacher ordered Cole D. Davis, 21, to spend two years on extended supervision following his release from prison.
Davis was fined $518 and ordered not to drink alcohol or have contact with known drug dealers or users.
Davis was originally sentenced in April 2018 to three years of probation for a felony count of maintaining a drug trafficking place and a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.
According to court records, Davis violated terms of his probation by making his whereabouts and activities unknown, being terminated from Drug Court, possessing a gun and three pounds of marijuana, and leaving the state without permission.