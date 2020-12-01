WHITEHALL -- Trempealeau County has identified a tavern in Eleva as a location where at least one COVID-19 positive individual visited while they were contagious.
According to a news release from the Trempealeau County Health Department:
The possible exposure to the coronavirus occurred at Full House Bar and Grill, 50574 S. Main St., Eleva, on Nov. 24 from 9:15 a.m. to 9:15 p.m.
Anyone at Full House Bar and Grill during that time is asked to stay home if they are experiencing symptoms and call their health care provider to get tested for COVID-19.
COVID-19 symptoms include cough, shortness of breath, fever, sore throat, headache, body or muscle aches, chills, fatigue, congestion or runny nose, diarrhea, vomiting, or new loss of taste or smell.
The Health Department is working to determine high risk close contacts to the individuals and are notifying them directly. Anyone who was at the location should consider themselves a medium risk exposure. All exposures should self-monitor for signs and symptoms of COVID-19 and limit all non-essential activities for 14 days from the exposure date.
To get a COVID test, go to tinyurl.com/y4pplntp.
For more information contact the Health Department at 715-538-2311, ext. 220; the website at tinyurl.com/y3rzxu82; or the department's Facebook page.