An Elk Mound man is accused of sexually assaulting a young girl.
Adam J. Sharpe, 37, 3524 28th St., is charged in Eau Claire County Court with a felony count of first-degree sexual assault of a child.
Sharpe is free on a $1,000 signature bond, which prohibits him from having unsupervised contact with children.
Sharpe returns to court Oct. 8 for a preliminary hearing.
According to the criminal complaint:
A girl said Sharpe had sexual contact with her at an Eau Claire residence between spring 2016 and spring 2017 while the girl was four or five years old.
The girl said the contact occurred on just one occasion.
If convicted, Sharpe could be sentenced to up to 40 years in prison.