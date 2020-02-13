An Elk Mound man will spend six months in jail for his fifth drunken driving conviction since 1989.
Shawn E. Semling, 49, pleaded no contest recently in Eau Claire County Court to a felony count of fifth-offense drunken driving.
Judge Michael Schumacher placed Semling on three years of probation, fined him $1,856 and revoked his driver's license for the rest of his life.
As conditions of probation, Semling cannot drink alcohol or enter taverns.
According to court records:
Semling was arrested for drunken driving May 10 following a traffic crash with injury at Alpine Road and North Clairemont Avenue.
Marijuana was found in Semling's vehicle, along with small empty bottles of alcohol. His blood alcohol content was 0.299.
Semling was previously convicted of drunken driving in October 1989, January 1990 and February 2002 in Eau Claire County, and in November 1992 in Chippewa County.