CHIPPEWA FALLS — An Elk Mound woman has been charged with her fifth drunk-driving offense after being arrested in April.
Judy M. Walker, 62, 209 Menomonie St., was charged in Chippewa County Court with OWI-5th offense. She will appear in court today.
According to the criminal complaint, a Chippewa Falls police officer stopped Walker April 3 on Chapman Road for a driving violation. Walker failed field sobriety tests and was arrested.
Walker was convicted of her fourth offense in Eau Claire County in 2013, court records show.