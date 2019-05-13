CHIPPEWA FALLS — An Elk Mound woman has been charged with her fifth drunk-driving offense after being arrested in April.

Judy M. Walker, 62, 209 Menomonie St., was charged in Chippewa County Court with OWI-5th offense. She will appear in court today.

According to the criminal complaint, a Chippewa Falls police officer stopped Walker April 3 on Chapman Road for a driving violation. Walker failed field sobriety tests and was arrested. 

Walker was convicted of her fourth offense in Eau Claire County in 2013, court records show.

