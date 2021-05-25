ELLSWORTH -- An Ellsworth man was injured in a single motorcycle crash Saturday evening in Pierce County.
According to a news release from the Pierce County Sheriff's Office:
The Sheriff's Office was notified of the crash at 8:45 p.m. Saturday on Highway O near 430th Avenue in the town of Trimbelle.
It was determined that Daniel Tousignant, 36, was operating a 2004 Harley Davidson motorcycle southbound on Highway O when he lost control while negotiating a curve and overturned.
Tousignant was transported from the scene by LifeLink III Helicopter Service to Regions Hospital in St Paul with undetermined injuries.
The Sheriff’s Office was assisted on scene by the Ellsworth Area Ambulance Service and Ellsworth Fire Department.