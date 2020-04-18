Editor’s note: Astronomy Update is published on the third Saturday of the month, is provided by the Chippewa Valley Astronomical Society, and is compiled by Lauren Likkel of the UW-Eau Claire department of physics and astronomy.
Europa is a moon of Jupiter.
Discovered by Galileo in 1609, it is slightly smaller than our moon. Unlike our moon, it has a bright ice surface and very possibly an ocean 100 kilometers thick — thirty times deeper than the average depth of Earth’s oceans.
The evidence for Europa’s underground ocean comes from two different types of scientific data.
The first is the many pictures of the strange appearance of this moon that were taken from the Voyager and Galileo missions to Jupiter, starting in 1979.
The images show a surface almost devoid of impact craters.
The early history of the solar system featured a devastating rain of impacts of comets and asteroids shortly after the planets were formed, cratering the surfaces of all planets and moons.
Europa has removed these craters, so must be geologically active.
The features that we do see — very large numbers of cracks and fractures — resemble the appearance of the Arctic and Antarctic ice sheets, which are broken up by the motion of water beneath.
The second line of evidence comes from magnetic measurements made by the Galileo spacecraft in the vicinity of Europa.
These measurements indicate the presence of large electric currents beneath the surface of Europa that are induced by Jupiter’s strong magnetic field.
For this to happen, electrically conductive salty water must exist inside Europa.
As a result of this, our current picture of Europa is that of a world covered in a 10-kilometer thick icy crust, covering a 100-kilometer thick ocean, with a rocky core making up the rest of Europa’s interior.
Despite the extremely cold temperatures in the Jupiter system (-280 degrees Fahrenheit), the ocean is kept liquid by Jupiter’s gravity forces tidally squeezing Europa as it orbits Jupiter once every three and a half Earth days.
These tides generate very large amounts of frictional heat, warming Europa’s ocean.
Could there be life in such a dark, underground ocean?
Life exists at the dark bottom of Earth’s oceans, and one can speculate whether life could exist under similar conditions on Europa.
But we don’t know yet.
Two missions are planned to explore Europa in the next decade: NASA’s Europa Clipper and the European Space Agency’s JUICE (Jupiter Icy Moons Explorer).
They will also use radar in an attempt to probe beneath Europa’s icy surface to map the ocean beneath, in addition to carrying many other scientific instruments to help scientists learn about the interior of this strange world.
Paul Thomas is a professor of physics and astronomy at UW–Eau Claire