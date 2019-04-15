“Mozart and Me Too,” an event featuring music from the opera “Don Giovanni” and presentations on how it relates to contemporary themes, will be presented at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in Pablo Center at the Confluence, 128 Graham Ave.
The event is part of Progressive Performance, a series of collaborations by faculty from across UW-Eau Claire’s music and theater arts department in multiple spaces throughout Pablo Center.
The event will feature arias from the composer’s “Don Giovanni,” with short presentations on the ideas of gender, power and seduction in relation to the music. There will be performances of contemporary music that address these themes in a modern context. The audience will be moving between rooms in Pablo Center for each of the experiences.
UW-Eau Claire’s music and theater arts department will present “Don Giovanni” May 9 through 12 in Pablo Center’s RCU Theatre.
Tickets to Progressive Performance cost $3.50 for students and $5 for adults and are available by calling 715-492-0240 or going to pablocenter.org.