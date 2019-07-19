Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has approved several improvements on Highway 40 between the Chippewa County city of Bloomer and the Rusk County village of Bruce.
Evers signed a $4.8 million contract to improve Highway 40 between the Rusk County line and U.S. Highway 8, according to a Wisconsin Department of Transportation news release.
Work is scheduled to begin Tuesday. The project is scheduled for completion by September, depending on weather conditions and construction progress.
Improvements to the highway include hot-mix-asphalt resurfacing, pavement marking and sign installation.
During construction, Highway 40 will be reduced to a single 12-foot lane with flagging operations during working hours. It will have a minimum 24-foot width for two-way traffic during non-working hours, according to the DOT.
Access will be maintained for local residences, private entrances and side roads.
Motorists should expect delays and be wary of temporary speed bumps where the existing pavement meets the new asphalt surface.
Monarch Construction Company is the prime contractor for the project.