Editor’s note: Astronomy Update is provided by the Chippewa Valley Astronomical Society and is compiled by Lauren Likkel, an emeritus of the UW-Eau Claire department of physics and astronomy.
Evidence for microbial life in the clouds of Venus was reported last September by MIT astronomers. Exciting!
But in October, a Dutch group of astronomers warned that a new analysis did not confirm the phosphine detection.
Oh, not so exciting.
This is how science works. Results and conclusions get re-checked and the accepted understandings may change with new information.
Since the original research used data from two different telescopes, I still hold out hope that the evidence for life will be confirmed.
The evidence for microbes on Venus is a weak detection of the chemical phosphine in the clouds of Venus.
Having life in the clouds makes sense, since the surface of Venus is too hot for life forms like ours.
Because of a runaway greenhouse effect on Venus, if you want temperatures that wouldn’t sterilize surfaces, you have to go miles up from the surface into the thick atmosphere.
As far as we know, only microbial life could make sufficient quantities of phosphine to remain detectable in a planetary atmosphere, so the detection of phosphine signals the presence of life.
Indeed, phosphine searches might be used to detect life on one of the exoplanets orbiting other stars.
The evidence of phosphine on Venus is from spectra.
A spectrum is light spread out into all energies, as you see in the colors of visible light in a rainbow.
Molecules and atoms absorb or emit light at specific energies making unique features in the spectra.
These features reveal which atoms and molecules are present.
For example, we learned that stars are made mostly of hydrogen by examining star spectra.
But the phosphine signature is weak in the Venus spectral data.
The spectra had to be scrutinized for tiny features barely larger than the “noise” (random brightness levels) in the data.
The scientists that cast doubt on the detection of phosphine did not analyze new data.
Instead, they showed that the computer processing that the first group used to remove the “noise” from the data may have accidently produced the feature that looks like phosphine.
Discovering a scientific result is admirable, and confirming scientific results is great, but it is even more important to identify an incorrect conclusion.
It might drive you crazy that scientific conclusions keep changing, but take heart that each change is bringing us to a better understanding.
Is there really life on Venus that produces phosphine?
It is hard to investigate this using Earth-based telescopes.
Astronomers would love to have a new mission to Venus to specifically check for phosphine, but for now are constrained to double checking data from previous missions (for example, from the 1978 Pioneer Venus Multiprobe).
Even if further research rules out this supposed evidence of life on the planet that comes closest to Earth, Venus is now getting the attention it deserves.
Likkel is a member of the Chippewa Valley Astronomical Society.