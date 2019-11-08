An Eau Claire woman will spend three years on probation for exposing her 2-week-old infant child to marijuana and squalid living conditions.
Natasha L. Knudtson, 27, 1828 S. Hastings Way, pleaded guilty recently in Eau Claire County Court to a felony count of neglecting a child.
Judge Michael Schumacher placed Knudtson on three years of probation, fined her $618 and gave her the option of spending 10 days in jail or performing 80 hours of community service.
As conditions of probation, Knudtson must undergo any recommended programming or treatment and comply with directives from the Eau Claire County Department of Human Services.
The child's father, Cody A. Schwoch, 27, of Couderay, returns to court Monday.
According to the criminal complaint:
The Eau Claire County Department of Human Services received three anonymous complaints Jan. 14 and 15 concerning the inadequate care and squalid living conditions for a 2-week-old infant by the parents — Knudtson and Schwoch.
One complaint said there was a strong odor of cat urine and cigarettes in the home and that Knudtson and Schwoch and others use drugs there.
Authorities visited the residence to find it unkempt with a strong smell of animal feces.
The Eau Claire City-County Health Department deemed the residence unfit for human living and placarded it.
A hair follicle test from the infant was positive for the presence of marijuana.
Schwoch's urine test was positive for cocaine and marijuana. Knudtson's urine test was positive for marijuana and oxymorphone.