A Fairchild man is accused of breaking his brother's leg during a physical assault.
Ronald A. Massie, 23, S13035 Camp Road, was charged Wednesday in Eau Claire County Court with felony counts of substantial battery and bail jumping, and a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.
A $5,000 signature bond was set for Massie, which prohibits him from having contact with his brother, drinking alcohol or entering taverns.
Massie returns to court June 15.
According to the criminal complaint:
The brother said he and Massie were at a bonfire with a few other people Friday in the 300 block of Oak Street in Fairchild.
Massie became upset with his brother for sharing some personal information with the others.
After Massie struck his brother in the face, the brother said he lost his glasses and tried to run away.
Massie caught him and they ended up on the ground.
Massie struck his brother's shin with his knee. His brother heard a pop and felt extreme pain in his leg.
Their mother picked the brother up and took him home.
The brother was taken to a hospital the next day, where he was diagnosed with a fractured tibia.