A Fairchild man will spend nine months in jail for exposing his 6-year-old daughter to methamphetamine.
Anthony M. Shoemaker, 27, pleaded guilty recently in Eau Claire County Court to a misdemeanor count of neglecting a child.
Shoemaker was also fined $443.
According to the criminal complaint:
Police received reports Feb. 28 that Shoemaker frequently left his daughter alone in the house while he was working on vehicles and equipment in the garage.
Police also received reports that Shoemaker was ingesting marijuana and methamphetamine.
Shoemaker admitted that he smokes marijuana daily and had smoked methamphetamine within the last couple of days.
Shoemaker gave a urine sample, which tested positive for marijuana, amphetamines and methamphetamine.
A hair follicle sample from Shoemaker's daughter tested positive for methamphetamine.